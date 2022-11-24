Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

NYSE:KMX opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $152.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

