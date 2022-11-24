Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 205.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

LNT opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

