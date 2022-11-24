Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 32,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 251,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

