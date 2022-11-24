Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

About Sunnova Energy International



Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

