Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Sumo Logic worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

SUMO opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $64,380.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,278 shares of company stock worth $753,797. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

