Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 10,552 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 11.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $266.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.