T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 49,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.0 %

TMUS stock opened at $150.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

