Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,392 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

