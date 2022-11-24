Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 99.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 254,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 62,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,887,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.97, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.35. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

