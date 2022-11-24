Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO opened at $34.41 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

