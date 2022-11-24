Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Exelon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Trading Up 1.1 %

Exelon stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

