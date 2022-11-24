Deutsche Bank AG Buys 328,322 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,322 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.68% of BWX Technologies worth $34,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

