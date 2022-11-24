Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,863 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $36,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 475,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

ALNY opened at $208.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day moving average of $177.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

