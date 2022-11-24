L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHX. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $226.43 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.46 and its 200 day moving average is $232.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies
In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
