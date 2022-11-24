L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHX. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $226.43 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.46 and its 200 day moving average is $232.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

