Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $953.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,545.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,545.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock worth $1,490,695. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,426,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

