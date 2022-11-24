Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $308.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $310.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

