Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 20th

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $25.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

