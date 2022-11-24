Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of PRDO opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,545.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,426,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perdoceo Education (PRDO)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.