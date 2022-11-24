Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRDO opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,545.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,426,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

