EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:ENS opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $83.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

