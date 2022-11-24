EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
EnerSys Price Performance
NYSE:ENS opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $83.26.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
