Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $230.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.51. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

