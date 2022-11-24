Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.74.

NYSE SYK opened at $230.29 on Tuesday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $214.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Stryker by 22.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 753,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

