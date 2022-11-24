Trifast plc (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Trifast Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:TRI opened at GBX 50 ($0.59) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 49.57 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.50 ($1.96). The stock has a market cap of £68.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.86.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

