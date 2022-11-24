Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 30th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
VLYPP opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.
About Valley National Bancorp
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.