Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 30th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

VLYPP opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

