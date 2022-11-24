CICC Research Initiates Coverage on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

