XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Declares GBX 2.70 Dividend

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

XPS stock opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £274.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3,312.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.68. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($1.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.48), for a total value of £9,400 ($11,115.05).

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 170 ($2.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.25).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

