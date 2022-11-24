XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Declares GBX 2.70 Dividend

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance
XPS stock opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £274.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3,312.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.68. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($1.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.48), for a total value of £9,400 ($11,115.05).
Analyst Ratings Changes
XPS Pensions Group Company Profile
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
