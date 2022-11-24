Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Down 6%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00. 19,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 696,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHIL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Benson Hill news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp acquired 20,342 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,744.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 50,000 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

