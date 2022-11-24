Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Down 6%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00. 19,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 696,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Several brokerages recently commented on BHIL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.
The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
