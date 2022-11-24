William Gross Acquires 50,000 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) CEO William Gross bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heliogen Stock Performance

Shares of HLGN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLGN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heliogen by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

