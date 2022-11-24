Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Up 6.3%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 36,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 901,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 209.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,540 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $2,419,000. Finally, Builders Union LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $3,493,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

