Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.00

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.00 and last traded at C$18.92, with a volume of 849348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EFN shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.75.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.56. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.80.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.