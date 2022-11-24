Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Director Julie Silcock Sells 20,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,366.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Silcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Julie Silcock sold 6,339 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $18,383.10.

On Monday, November 14th, Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $57,400.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Julie Silcock sold 2,979 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $8,639.10.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Julie Silcock sold 6,704 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $19,039.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE OSG opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $245.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.24. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

