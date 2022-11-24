Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 112,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,533,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Azul by 69.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75,403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Azul by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.