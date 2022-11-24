Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $242.14

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $242.14 and last traded at $242.02, with a volume of 6747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.28.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

