BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 5.6%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 448,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,381,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.
BRF Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
