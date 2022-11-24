BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 5.6%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 448,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,381,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of BRF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.