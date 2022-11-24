United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $271.22

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $271.22 and last traded at $270.93, with a volume of 290626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,335,737. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.