Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $55,632.46 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 962 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $55,632.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.