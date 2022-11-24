Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.24

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 1431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

