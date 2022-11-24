Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Treasurer Sells $51,096.24 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $51,096.24. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,852.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $751.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.75. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

