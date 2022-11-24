New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 5.5% Higher

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 83,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,760,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

