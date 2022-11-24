Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 64,111 shares.The stock last traded at $293.97 and had previously closed at $288.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.22.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $443.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 43.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 11.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

