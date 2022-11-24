UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 67,324 shares.The stock last traded at $191.35 and had previously closed at $193.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.00.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7,839.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after buying an additional 184,932 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

