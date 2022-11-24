Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.72

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.72 and last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 228586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

