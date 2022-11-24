Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Director Buys $49,830.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Forge Global stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRGE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

About Forge Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 395,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 4,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 319,709 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,095,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

