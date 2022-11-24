Kenneth Sadowsky Acquires 5,000 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 628,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,872.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Sadowsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Kenneth Sadowsky bought 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00.

Vita Coco stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.76 million and a P/E ratio of 88.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,740 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 327,900 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

