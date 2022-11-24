Insider Buying: United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Buys 177 Shares of Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
United Rentals Stock Performance
United Rentals stock opened at $358.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $376.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.
United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.82.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Rentals (URI)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.