Insider Buying: United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Buys 177 Shares of Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $358.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $376.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.82.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

