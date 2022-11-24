Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 7.1%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 116,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,128,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The firm has a market cap of $504.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
