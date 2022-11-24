Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Down 42.3%

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) dropped 42.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 179,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the average daily volume of 28,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Champion Bear Resources Trading Up 20.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, polymetallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.

