Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.00

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 35160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.