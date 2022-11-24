Nolan Allan Watson Buys 7,425 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,970.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,252,065 shares in the company, valued at C$8,426,397.45.

Nolan Allan Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Nolan Allan Watson purchased 19,400 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,770.00.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.58.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 8.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.02.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

