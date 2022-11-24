Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.68

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 8709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $664,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $664,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,500 shares of company stock worth $7,221,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 104,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

