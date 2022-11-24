Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Gayatri Raman Sells 3,532 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Gayatri Raman sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $64,353.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Clearwater Analytics

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.